Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who’s so egregiously awful that she was stripped of her committee assignments and keeps getting fined, called her Republican colleague Nancy Mace of South Carolina “trash” and “pro-abort” on Tuesday because Mace—a rape survivor, single mom and former Waffle House server—supports rape and incest exceptions in abortion bans. (Greene appears to have lashed out in defense of fellow unhinged, far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), whom Mace called “disgusting” over her anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).) Phew!



To be clear, Mace is not “pro-abort[ion];” she still wants the health care procedure banned for everyone except rape and incest victims, and that has long been a fairly mainstream, center-right Republican position to take.

Mace, who says she was raped in high school, responded on Twitter that she is “beyond disgusted” by Greene turning her “devastating and life-changing traumatic event” into a political attack. She said she “turned to drugs and alcohol” and almost didn’t “make it.”

Setting this drama aside for a moment, it’s important to note that abortion bans are the removal of bodily autonomy, and lawmakers have no business passing them—even with rape and incest exceptions! But Greene’s stance—that people who support exceptions to abortion bans are “pro-abort”—is illuminating in that it shows how extreme the Republican Party has become on the issue.



Greene is in good company. After Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the 6-week abortion ban currently in effect in that state with only a maternal health exception, one state lawmaker wanted to add exceptions for rape and incest. When a reporter asked Abbott why rape survivors should have to carry pregnancies to term, Abbott ridiculously claimed that the state would simply end all rape: “Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.” Okay buddy.

Missouri Senate candidate Mark McCloskey also said last month he didn’t support any exceptions for abortion.

For people who believe abortion is murder and that people who have abortions are killers who must be punished, the logical endpoint is that all abortion must be banned, no exceptions. This puts the Republican Party far, far outside of the mainstream in terms of what most Americans want, which is to control their own bodies and medical decisions.