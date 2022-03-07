Andrew Cuomo—a disgraced politician whose actions managed to actually disgrace the Cuomo name unlike his daddy Mario—complained about the holiest of topics at a Brooklyn church this weekend: “cancel culture.”



“The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct,” Cuomo said at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church, a Black house of worship, on Sunday. “They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election.”

He went on to implore listeners that “if you want to cancel something — cancel the federal gridlock, cancel the incompetence, cancel the infighting. Cancel crime, cancel homelessness. Cancel education inequality. Cancel poverty. Cancel racism.” Yes, who among us doesn’t want to also “cancel racism”?

The former New York governor has been in exile for more than half a year after an explosive 165-page report from the New York State attorney general’s office. The bombshell report found he “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.” Cuomo resigned from office in August 2021 nearly a week after the report was issued.

Despite the report, the three-term governor has continued to deny that he did anything wrong and doubled down on this on Sunday: “No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable and I never sensed that I caused any discomfort to anyone, I was trying to do the opposite. But I understand that was my error.”

Attorney General Letitia James, who is running for re-election and whose office was responsible for the report prompting Cuomo’s ouster, didn’t mince words when asked for a reply to Cuomo’s latest round of attempted redemption. “Serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo won’t even spare a house of worship from his lies,” the statement read. “Even though multiple independent investigations found his victims to be credible, Cuomo continues to blame everyone but himself.”

While Sunday was Cuomo’s first public appearance in months, this is not his first foray back into public life. The New York Times reported Cuomo spent $369,000 from his $16 million-plus campaign war chest on television attack ads. Ads featuring Cuomo’s visage were also seen on vehicles driving around New York City—including outside of Jezebel’s own offices—last week.



Clearly, Cuomo’s head remains in the clouds: He still hasn’t ruled out running for political office again. In a quote reported by AP, he claimed: “I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn’t finished with me yet.”