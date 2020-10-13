Stop Sharing Cardi B's Nude Photo

Photo : ANGELA WEISS/AFP ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, rapper Cardi B accidentally shared a naked photo of herself to her Instagram story. And apparently, some people missed the message last month when Chris Evans accidentally shared one of his own nudes—just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean that their private photos are public property.

After unintentionally posting the photo to her Instagram Story, Cardi shared a voice note on Twitter reacting to the situation.

“Lord why the f–k you have to make me so fucking stupid and r———d? Why? Why? Why? Why? You know what? I’m not even going to beat myself up about it.... I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Shitt happens. Fuck it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to fucking be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío.”

Even though Cardi seems to have mistakenly shared the photo herself, it was clearly not intentional, and in the voice no te it’s clear she’s obviously embarrassed. Sure, Cardi was a stripper in the past, but that was a choice she made about her own body—unlike having who-the-fuck-knows how many people non-consensually share a personal photo that she accidentally posted in the midst of her superstardom.

As if the fact that this photo was being widely shared wasn’t bad enough, some internet commenters decided to criticize the photos, scrutinizing her areolas to the point that Cardi responded to a question about them on Instagram. In response, her fans started the Twitter hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi, sharing photos of their own chests in solidarity with the rapper.

Please people, mind your own areolas. [Page Six]

Wealthy and famous exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s French vineyard Château Miraval is launching a new rosé champagne called Fleur de Miraval.

In a statement about the launch, Pitt said “For me, Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown... I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color.”

There is no better reminder that celebrities live in an entirely different world than the rest of us than the fact that they would choose to announce a new luxury alcohol in the middle of a pandemic when the rest of us are worried about making next month’s rent. [Just Jared]

