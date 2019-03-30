Image: Getty

This is probably not a confession a celebrity gossip blogger should make, but if you showed me a picture of Harry Styles standing alongside a handful of other young dudes picked at random from inside a Uniqlo and told me it was a photograph of a One Direction reunion, I’d believe you. At this point, dozens of interchangeable-looking men have been grouped into fives to sing and dance for teenage girls’ amusement until they age out of the job and are replaced by a new, almost identical set. So get off Stevie Nicks’s nuts about not knowing her boy bands is what I’m saying.



On Friday, Nicks became the first woman to be honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice and was introduced by Styles, who also filled in for the late Tom Petty in a performance of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” that I would very much like to see footage of. Later, when asked how she knew Styles, Nicks said they’d been friends for a long time, since his NSYNC days:

“What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC,” she began before quickly realizing her mistake and course correcting.

In my mind, Nicks has thought Harry Styles was Justin Timberlake this entire time and only just realized they’re two different people last night.

Kathie Lee Gifford is wondering what’s good on that nearly 30-year-old loan she gave Kris Jenner. In an interview with People, Gifford revealed she’d helped Jenner out when her divorce from Robert Kardashian left her broke:

“I loaned Kris money years ago because they needed it. They were really struggling.”

But the loan appears to be outstanding because Gifford joked “I want that money back.” Yeah, maybe with interest.

