St. Louis Gun Couple Pleads Guilty to Crimes, Buy More Guns

Photo : Jeff Roberson ( AP )

The St. Louis husband and wife who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to hand over the guns they wielded during the incident. But just a few days later, the husband, Mark McCloskey, proudly announced that the household had already acquired a new gun, an AR-15—the same style weapon he waved at the protesters.

“Checking out my new AR!” McCloskey wrote on Twitter, attaching two photos of himself posing with the gun.

Sadly, it was not hard to see this coming, considering that McCloskey pledged to “do it again”—“it” being threaten the lives of people calling for racial justice—upon leaving the courthouse last week. “Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family,” he told reporters.

Mark pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, which included a $740 fine, while his wife, Patricia, paid a $2,000 fine for misdemeanor harassment. A few thousand dollars in fines plus thousands in legal fees would be financially devastating for the average American, but being that the couple lives in a veritable palace, there’s plenty left over for a new assault weapon. And despite being made to turn in some of their guns as a result of the trial, both Mark and Patricia retained their gun licenses.

Unfortunately, this is likely not the last we’ll hear of the McCloskeys, America’s actual worst couple. Completely unsurprisingly, the couple has turned their despicable behavior into a victim narrative that catapulted them to fame on the right, and Mark McCloskey is hoping it will carry him all the way to Congress: In May, McCloskey announced his campaign to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. His campaign pitch is predicated on being radicalized by the “angry mob” he threatened with deadly racist violence.

“I’ve always been a Republican, but I have never been a politician,” he said on an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “But you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up.”

Needless to say, it’s a long-shot bid and McCloskey is more than likely to lose—and hopefully that is the last we hear of him and his wife.