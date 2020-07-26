Spencer Grammer Says She's Doing Fine After Some Guy Slashed Her Arm on Friday

Photo : Vivien Killilea ( Getty Images )

An unknown man attacked Spencer Grammer while she was dining outside in New York City on Friday.



The New York Daily News reports that the actress , who also happens to be one of Kelsey Grammer’s daughters, was seated on the outside patio of an East Village restaurant with a friend on July 24 when a reportedly intoxicated man walked up just before midnight, demanded to be seated, and began arguing with the eatery’s waitstaff . Grammer and her friend intervened , which is when both of them got slashed by what the Daily News calls an “unidentified sharp instrument.”



Grammer, who voices Summer on Rick and Morty and previously starred in ABC Family’s Greek, says that she and her friend were trying to de-escalate the situation.

“ My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” she says in a statement to Us Weekly. “ Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating.”

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries,” her statement continues. “ We expect to recover quickly.”



In case you missed Simone Biles’ interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb on Thursday, the gymnast spoke about her experiences with racism and anti-Blackness in the world of international athletics .

Kotb asked the Olympic gold medalist, who covers next month’s issue of Vogue, about her earliest experiences with racism, Bossip reports. Biles responded by saying that she didn’t really notice racism in a first- hand kind of way until she beat Italian gymnast Carlotta Ferlito in balance beam at the 2013 World Gymnastics Championship and Ferlito told the press that “ next time we should also paint our skin black so then we can win, too.”

“I had beat her out of a medal, and she got upset,” said Biles. “And that was really the news, rather than me winning World’s.”

Biles went on to say that this kind of experience is super familiar to every Black athlete and athlete of color.

“It happens every day,” she told Kotb. “But we just have to keep going for thos e little ones looking up to us.”

At a live-streamed Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday, Charlize Theron recalled encountering sexism on set during the early, pre-winning the Oscar for Monster and Hollywood taking her more seriously stages of her career.

The Old Guard star said that while filming 2003 action flick The Italian Job, she realized that everyone just assumed she wouldn’t be able to keep up with her male co-stars.

“ I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production, and they had scheduled me for six weeks more hard training than any of the guys,” Theron said, per IndieWire. “ It was just so insulting.”

The actor went on to say that the lowered expectations and unfair treatment “put a real fire under my ass. ” She c ontinued:

I was like, ‘All right, you guys want to play this game, let’s go’… I made it a point to outdrive all of those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, pulling over and throwing up because he was so nauseous from doing 360s… When I started my action career, it was so important to sell the authenticity of, ‘Yes, I can fight and I can take this guy down and I can survive this ’… There was such a level of wanting to prove that to audiences who for years said ‘No, a woman could never fight a guy that size.’

