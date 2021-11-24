Ridley Scott is a talented director. The actors in his latest movie, The House of Gucci, are all very talented people! Yet, for some inexplicable reason, amassing this talent under the guise of making a good movie about a scandalous story, doesn’t seem to have worked out.
Please take this information with a grain of salt, as it comes from the notoriously rude New York Post, but is still worthy of consideration. Jared Leto’s accent in the movie sounds like it rivals Lady Gaga’s in how bad it is, but instead of going Soviet, Leto apparently studied at the Super Mario Brothers school of acting and dialect, because that is what he sounds like in this movie! Though this development is entirely expected, it seems moviegoers had different expectations.
One of maybe four incensed Italian-Americans that the Post found on Twitter called Leto’s Italian accent “pure anti-Italianism.” Some others compared the actor’s attempt at doing Paolo Gucci justice to the aforementioned cartoon plumbers. Personally, this news makes me feel nothing but excitement for seeing this movie, which I suspect will be terrible, but worth it nonetheless for the gorgina gowns and the glamour of the Italian Alps. Nice thing to see with the fam, if that’s how the spirit moves you.
In other Jared Leto news, he sat down with the dreaded Ellen DeGeneres to have a weird little chat about the movie. Nothing particularly revolutionary to report there, but it’s worth noting that during the course of said interview, which looked more stilted and formal than normal, Leto revealed that he once got fired for selling weed out of the backdoor of the movie theater where he worked.
Of all the roles this man has had over the course of his career, “ticket ripper at the local cineplex who sells mediocre bags of shake in the parking lot” was probably his best work. [New York Post/Just Jared]
If you feel like screaming this Thanksgiving Eve, watch Kid Rock’s new video, below. He apparently compares himself to Brad Pitt. Sure!
- Aaron Rodgers has covid toe. [Wall Street Journal]
- Jason Sudeikis and his new lady friend, Keeley Hazell, are smooching in Cabo. [Hollywood Life]
- Listen, when Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder got married in 1992's Dracula, that shit was legit. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God,” said Reeves. Congrats!!!! [Huffington Post]
- Whatever’s going on between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott seems very messy. [Us Weekly]
- Happy Selling Sunset day to those who celebrate, here’s Jason Oppenheimer talking about Chrishell: “She’s not an employee. She’s an independent contractor, as are all of my agents, so I think it’s certainly different than a boss dating an employee.” [Page Six]
- Listen to me, Chrissy Teigen, if you don’t want people to talk about whatever it is that you’re doing, then YOU have to stop talking about it in public, thank you! [People]
DISCUSSION
Everyone in this movie is trying so hard to make the movie this deep, profound piece of Oscar-worthy entertainment, yet they all come off as eager high school drama club members who think they’re getting into Julliard.
I don’t know if I should feel bad for them?