Sorry to Be Mrs. Late but Kamala Harris Dated Montel Williams????

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

V ice president-elect Kamala Harris used to date Montel Williams?! Montel WILLIAMS ?? A s in Montel Williams of The Montel Williams SHOW????! ! Well, nobody told me. And by that, I mean that I completely missed this minorly appetizing bit o f wonky gossip until now, despite the fact that it apparently makes the rounds on social media every year or two and is very much a publicly known fact, as an aside in this nearly 2-year-old article on The Root can attest.



Advertisement

The famed talk show host responded to this latest round of “Did you know that Kamala Harris and Montel Williams used to date??!” discourse, which kicked up on Twitter over the past couple days . “[Kamala Harris] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” he tweeted, per Us Weekly. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Fair point! That said, i f Mike Pence used to go out with Jenny Jones, Geraldo Rivera, or Sally Jessy Raphael I would NEVER not be talking a bout it.

Advertisement

In a new interview, Kristen Stewart tells The Advocate editor in chief Tracey E. Gilchrist that she regrets not embracing her inner “weird, gross, ‘dykey’ girl” sooner:

I was really comfortably functioning conventionally. Only in retrospect [do I] see that if I had just had my eyes opened to more ambiguity in a way that wasn’t weird, I probably would’ve had more crushes on girls when I was little. I just genuinely didn’t. I know now that [I was affected by] the world opening up for me a little bit more as I got older. The more artists that I met, people that I met, friends that I had, and different examples of things and ways to love and know each other presented themselves, I was like, ‘I can do that.’ I didn’t want to be called a lesbo. And I didn’t want to be that weird, gross, ‘dykey’ girl. And that sucks. It’s terrible. But I was always really attracted to, sort of, weirdness and otherness. I would’ve loved to have had more examples of that not being ridiculed and a point of scrutiny. Yeah, that would’ve been awesome﻿.



“It will have a huge impact for a lot of people on every level, especially those with a limb difference,” said Paul Davies , the first physically disabled man to win the title of Mr. Gay Wales, about The Witches’ use of physical difference to convey which characters are good and which ones are evil . “Seeing themselves portrayed as a villain, or something mean and nasty, when you have no representation anyway is quite dangerous.” [ WalesOnline

, the first physically disabled man to win the title of Mr. Gay Wales, about The Witches’ use of physical difference to convey which characters are good and which ones are evil . “Seeing themselves portrayed as a villain, or something mean and nasty, when you have no representation anyway is quite dangerous.” [ Larsa Pippen tested positive for covid-19. [ Bossip

tested positive for covid-19. [ Erykah Badu also tested positive for covid— but only in one nostril, she says. [ Page Six

also tested positive for covid— but only in one nostril, she says. [ “Representation needs to be truthful on screen, but then does that limit artistry?” said Henry Golding, who is straight, when asked about the ethics of him playing a gay man in his new film, Monsoon. “It’s a merry-go-round of conversation and I think neither really… How should I put it… Neither are right, neither are wrong.” [ Entertainment Weekly