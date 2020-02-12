Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With a Tiny Jonas

Image : Getty

A friend of mine was once so distraught over the death of her dog that she and her husband ended up accidentally conceiving a child . They still miss the dog, but did get a pretty chill baby out of the deal, so perhaps it wasn’t all tragedy in the end.



I bring this up because Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting a baby, six months after the tragic death of their pup, Waldo, who was hit and killed by a car in New York City. Coincidence? O r another case of what I have termed “distress sex,” defined as “frenzied intercourse born of such tragedy that no one can be bothered to use protection”?

According to Just Jared, which broke the news,

The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told us. Another added, “ Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Congrats! [Just Jared]

Hillary Duff has made her triumphant return to music after a five year hiatus, teaming up with her husband, Matthew Koma, to release...a Third Eye Blind cover. Huh.

The song, Never Let You Go, sounds like if the original was remixed to sound like an 8-bit video game. Initially I thought I hated it, but now that I’ve played it three times, I’m not so sure. Help! [Us Weekly]

