Condolences to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who on Wednesday endured every pet owner’s nightmare: The untimely death of their very good boy Waldo, who was hit by a car in New York City.

TMZ first reported that the incident happened on the Lower East Side:

Their dog walker had Waldo on a leash when the dog got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle. A rep for Joe called it “a freak accident.”

Waldo was one of two Alaskan Klee Kai’s owned by the couple. On Friday, the two were seen looking somewhat emotional as they walked their other dog, Porky. Rest in power, little Waldo. I’m sure you had a very good life. Also, ban cars. [TMZ]

Jenna Bush Hager has some wild delusions that she was thisclose to becoming Prince Harry’s sister-in-law. Ma’am?



The Bush Daughter interviewed Harry back in 2016 ahead of the Invictus Games, during which she awkwardly suggested that since the prince was single, and her sister Barbara was also single, the two should think about getting together. It was terrible. Please enjoy:

Though it’s obvious to me that Harry is trying to wriggle out of this politely, Jenna doubled down on her weird idea that the two could have united in some hideous transatlantic power union if not for...The Sunglasses. From People:

“He has really beautiful light eyes, which are sensitive to the sun. I know because my daughters have light eyes,” the former first daughter recalled. “Prince Harry was like, ‘We have to wear sunglasses, don’t you think? I was like, ‘Well, if he says it’s okay!’ “ However, Jenna shared that she regretted the decision because it felt like there was a “barrier between us.”

She added that “I felt like maybe if he could see straight into my eyes… that could have worked if my sunglasses weren’t blocking that match. He said, ‘Let’s talk later.’ But then he got married to Meghan Markle.”

Yes, the sunglasses. That must have been it. [People]