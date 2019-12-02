Someone Should Explain What a Ghostwriter Is to Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is making a “new baby” but not in the traditional way. This one will be named “He’s Making You Crazy” and will be published in June.

If the name wasn’t obvious, it’s a dating book and she snagged Michele Alexander, who wrote How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, to write with her. But Alexander isn’t a ghostwriter or anything, according to Doute . “I’m really excited for everyone to read it. My partner, Michele Alexander, wrote ‘How To 10 a Guy in Ten Days,’ so I couldn’t have a better partner. We don’t have a ghostwriter. We’re doing this our own,” Doute told the New York Post.

Advertisement

What does she think a ghostwriter is? You wouldn’t tell people you’re using a ghost writer (by definition a SECRET author). Can you imagine having to split your advance with a third author?!

I f I had to venture a guess, just throwing it out there, it sounds like the woman who wrote a cult-classic movie and dating guide wrote most of this book, but brokered to have more control because of her previous literary and Hollywood success. [Page Six]

The Hunter Biden drama continues: Page Six reported that the messy bitch fired the lawyers handling his Arkansas case! Biden was a no-show for the hearing about the paternity case on Monday in Batesville, Arkansas, and the motion announcing the legal team’s withdrawal was filed minutes before it set to begin, the tabloid reported. (Lunden Roberts, the mother of his child, sat in the front row, according to the Daily Mail.)

Advertisement

The filing said there was some “irreconcilable conflict” between the client and his counsel. This is only days after the legal team requested a run-of-the-mill-but-still-funny protective order on his finances in the paternity lawsuit.

There will be another hearing in January, but I bet we’ll hear from Biden again before then. Related, but not the biggest deal: Doesn’t it suck to lose your job but still have to be the one to file the paperwork? [Page Six]

Advertisement