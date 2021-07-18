Someone at the Olympic Village Tested Positive for Covid-19

I never thought that asking about 90,000 people from all over the world t o convene in one place amidst a global pandemic could possibly lead to those aforementioned people spreading the novel coronavirus amongst each other, but oh my god they have!!



In a total shock to me, personally, someone at Tokyo’s Olympic and Paralympic Village has tested positive for covid-19, NPR reports . The individual, an as yet unidentified “games-concerned personnel” who is not an athlete, is at least the 44th person affiliated with the 2021 Tokyo Games t o test positive for the virus this month. They are also the first person to test positive at the Village, where about 11,000 athletes and approximately 79,000 journalists, officials, and staff have gathered in isolation— or at least attempted isolation— from the rest of Japan .



Speaking of positive covid tests, a staffer on the Czech Olympic team tested positive for the virus upon arriving in Tokyo on Saturday, Reuters reports. The staffer is reported to have received two negative PCR test result s before departing from Prague.

The Tokyo Games, which will feature almost no spectators as Japan is currently dealing with its fifth major wave of infections, inexplicably kick off on July 23.