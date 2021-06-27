Some Super Plausible Reasons Why Serena Williams Won't Be at the Olympics

Photo : AELTC ( Getty Images )

At a Wimbledon press conference on Sunday, Serena Williams confirmed that she won’t be competing at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Advertisement

“I’m actually not on the Olympic list, not that I’m aware of,” the four-time gold medal winner told reporters, per ESPN. “If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she said. “I don’t really want to—I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry... I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

While some tabloids are doing the absolute most with this knowledge (Hollywood Life, for example, framed the matter as shocking “bombshell news”), the truth is probably not that sexy?

Like, according to Deadline, Williams had previously said in May that if she couldn’t bring her three-year-old daughter, Alexis, with her, then she probably wouldn’t go. And Japan’s covid restrictions might be preventing her from doing just that.

Alternately, maybe she doesn’t feel like competing? She’s been winning gold at the Olympics since Sydney in 2000. She’s fine!