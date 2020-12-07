Some Minor Drama About Cardi B and an $88,0000 Handbag

Image : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

One of the most effervescent things about Cardi B is that fame has yet to restrict or affect the way she conducts herself on the internet. Usually, this is good for her personal brand, but sometimes this habit backfires. Let’s look at the case of Cardi’s desire for an $88,0000 handbag.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Cardi tweeted to her 15.4 million followers an innocent question about whether or not she should buy an $88,0000 handbag. Though she did not ask me personally, if she had done so, I would’ve said yes; it’s your life, it’s your money, I don’t know or care what you’re doing with it, and so I assume that the question itself is rhetorical. Regardless, Cardi treats her followers and her fans like family, so firing off a tweet like it’s a question for the group chat probably feels normal for her. However, no one seemed to be into her question about a bag that costs about $28,0000 more than the average American income, as we are currently in the middle of a panoply, a lot of people are out of work, and thousands of people have died.

Here is the tweet, if you must see it with your own eyes.

Advertisement

Fans started asking her if she donated money to anywhere, and Cardi responded in kind, while also clarifying that she has been supporting her entire extended family over the course of the pandemic. Another delightful part of this thing, which is not even that big a deal at the moment, is this ex change, below:

Here’s what is important to note! Cardi considers her fans her friends—that’s crucial information that informs her entire “social media strategy” and anything else she does. I know that everything is real bad right now, and that tensions are high, but we’re all just limping to the finish line, here. Also... I’m not saying she shouldn’t buy the bag, because it’s her life and not mine, and I do not place unrealistic expectations on celebrities to behave in a manner that I feel is acceptable, because that’s not how life works. But if she’s gonna buy the bag, which I assume she is, I’d like to see it. Thank you. [Daily Mail]

Oh, no. Oh, dear. All right? Matthew McConaughey is out here running his mouth about the “Hollywood elite” and how they are dismissive towards the working class. This is a bit of a head-scratcher, but I’ll do my best. McConaughey appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast and said some stuff like this, when asked about the entertainment industry’s general attitude towards the working class:

McConaughey replied, “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.” The “True Detective” star pointed out how some of his Hollywood peers struggled to accept the results in the 2016 election — but now the roles have been reversed. “I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey said. He suggested that it would now be hypocritical for them to expect Trump voters to give up on challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Advertisement

He also urged that we all move towards being “aggressively centric,” which I’m sure will happen anyway without his urging, so no need to worry, there! [Page Six]

Here’s Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar kissing between glass. [ People

and kissing between glass. [ Meek Mill gave a group of kids $20 and told them to “split it.” [ Hollywood Life