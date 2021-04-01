A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Sofia Vergara's Ex Sucks A Lot

joansummers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Sofia Vergara&#39;s Ex Sucks A Lot
Image: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Sofia Vergara won a court case over the future of embryos she stored with ex-husband Nick Loeb, “[banning] Loeb from bringing the embryos to term” without Vergara’s express permission. After filing some last minute objections with the court, Page Six reports that a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has slammed the case shut officially, overruling his “last gasp legal effort” to seize control of Vergara’s embryos.

In a statement, Loeb blamed Tinseltown for the court’s decision, saying that the judge was “clearly influenced by Hollywood. Loeb also got a quick plug in for his new movie Roe v. Wade, which I’m sure is going to be terrible.

Wait... Roe v. Wade? He can’t have... oh! It looks like he did.

Page Six further reports that amid the legal kerfuffle with Vergara, Loeb found time to write and direct a film starring none other than Jon Voight and Stacey Dash, which takes a firm opposition to abortion access. The film apparently premiered at CPAC, which sounds like a fucking nightmare.

Good riddance to this man!

Chrissy Teigen is having a normal one.

Who the fuck is this?

  • Who cares if Prince William is “uncomfortable.” [Us Weekly]
  • The tabloids really, really love Bindi Irwin. [People]
  • Tyra Banks ice cream officially exists I guess. [People]
  • Amanda Bynes is just chilling. [ET]
Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION

tonightimlivinginafantasy
tonight, living in a fantasy

Every time Vergara looks at or even thinks of her husband Joe, she must be like Nick Loeb who? And he knows that and it’s eating at him. I love that.