Sofia Vergara Finally Gets to Decide the Future of Her Own Embryos

It appears all things, including ridiculous legal battles over embryos, must come to an end. According to Page Six, the excruciatingly long courtroom fight between Sofia Vergara and her ex-husband Nick Loeb is coming to a close as a judge has granted Vergara a permanent injunction “[banning] Loeb from bringing the embryos to term” without Vergara’s consent. Because you know, it’s kind of important that the woman who had eggs plucked from her body gets at least some sort of say on what happens to them.

Loeb and Vergara, who were married in 2010, underwent IVF in 2013, producing two eggs fertilized by Loeb. The following year the couple divorced, and in 2016, Loeb filed a lawsuit on behalf of the embryos claiming that the embryos, named in the suit as Emma and Isabella, had been cheated out of their inheritance by not being born. The inheritance in question was a trust fund that Loeb had set up in their names. Loeb wanted the embryos brought to full term, without Vergara, so they could live and eventually get all that money from Daddy Somebucks.

As it turns out, the trust, Page Six reports, is now being ruled a breach of contract between Vergara and Loeb. Rich people love their contracts! Loeb can still appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court, but he might be too busy shilling his new anti-abortion film, which premiered at CPAC, to bother with this case longer than he already has.