Sofia Richie Asks: Why Be a Reality Television Star When You Can Be an Actress Instead?

There are exactly three jobs right now for women looking to be rich, famous, and hot: Christian influencer, reality television star, or guest actress on Grey’s Anatomy.

Sofia Richie, who currently inhabits the role of reality television star via creep boyfriend Scott Disick, is looking to make the jump from her rinky-dink gig on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She has bigger aspirations—Tinseltown, red carpets, awards shows! Granted, she already has these things, of course. I’m sure they just feel different when the chyron on E! News reads “Actress on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.”

ET reports that the famous offspring of Lionel Richie won’t appear on Keeping Up next season. Speaking with the outlet at the opening of Marcell Von Berlin’s flagship store—because where else would she talk to a reporter—the soon-to-be-actress exclaimed: “I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

Now, I know it would be easy to worry about Sofia in this moment, because jumping into a career like acting is tricky business. Don’t forget, though, that’s already the daughter of a beloved musician and sister to a beloved reality television star—she’s gonna be fine! So fine, in fact, that casting agents are already handing her scripts for characters exactly like her! She tells ET: “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.” See! Nothing to worry about. [ET]

Maddox Jolie Pitt and his father, Brad Pitt, have been estranged since the allaged “incident” between the two, which was first reported in 2016 and culminated in Angelina Jolie divorcing Pitt . The FBI cleared him after an investigation, but the rift between his son and him only deepened. Back when he was dropped off at Yonsei University in South Korea, reporters asked him what his relationship with his father was like. At the time, he claimed, “I don’t know about that or what’s happening.”

Now, The Sun reports that Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to see his son. According to a source: “Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped ­everything [...] Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he cancelled the UK trip.”

This notably breaks with his mother’s position on her ex-husband, which is: Don’t speak to me, don’t come around me, don’t even look at me. But, despite the many accusations hurled at Angie over the years—notably by her ex-husband—it cannot be understated how much she cares about her children. I don’t she’d keep Maddox from him for long. (Not that she necessarily can control what he does in South Korea, but her power seems infinite, so who knows!) [The Sun]

I really enjoy this outfit on Jessica Simpson:

I can’t stop thinking about Grimes’ Vogue skincare routine. Is that Elon’s house in the back, do you think?