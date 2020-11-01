Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

So Many Celebrities (6) Looked Hot on Halloween

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:dirt bag
dirt bagkendall jennerdara allenHari NefGigi HadidZayn malikciaraRussell Wilsonbri malandrohalloweenHalloweenCostumes
Save
Illustration for article titled So Many Celebrities (6) Looked Hot on Halloween
Screenshot: Instagram

So many celebrities dressed up for Halloween last night, and so many of them looked bad! It’s truly wild to think that you could be that rich with that much access to literally any number of stylists and designers and upscale Spirit Halloween boutiques, the likes of which we plebes have never even heard of, and still not be able to come up with anything better than fucking Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

Advertisement

But enough about failure—let’s talk about success! A grand total of six (6!) public figures looked good last night. Please enjoy what little god hath given! Glass half-empty? More like glass half-FULL. First up, we have model Dara Allen as “Slave 4 U” video Britney Spears:

Advertisement

Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes in the “What’s It Gonna Be?!” video:

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Pop culture archivist slash yee haw agenda setter Bri Malandro as Harold Perrineau in Romeo + Juliet:

Advertisement

Hari Nef as Maggie Cheung in Irma Vep:

Advertisement

Aaaaand Kendall Jenner as Barb Wire Pamela Anderson gone electoràle (this is why we think you’re the gay one, Kendall):

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik gave us deeply whatever Zero Suit Samus and Draco Malfoy(?) getups, respectively, thus their exclusion from the aforementioned Halloween hotties roundup. But the two did share the first pic of their baby daughter on Instagram, per Hollywood Life, albeit with a strategically placed Hulk sticker over her face.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled So Many Celebrities (6) Looked Hot on Halloween
Screenshot: Instagram
  • Nikki MkKibbin, who memorably placed third on the first season of American Idol back in 2002, has died. She was 42. [Page Six]
  • A source says that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “have been in prenup talk for a few months.” Romantic! [Us Weekly]
  • After 50 Cent made fun of Lil Nas X’s impeccable Nicki Minaj costume, the “Old Town Road” rapper told yon washed-up Vitamin Water hawker to stay out of “Barb business,” a lesson for us all… [Bossip]
  • Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross had a baby! [Page Six]
  • Prison abolition…………after Lori Loughlin serves her two-month sentence. [Bossip]
Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, Esquire, Out, elsewhere), here on weekends

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Saturday Night Social: Shout Out to These Cakes I'll Never Make

How America Has Rebuilt After Its Worst Presidents

Trump's 'Super Spreader Rallies' May Have Sparked Tens of Thousands of Covid Cases

Dr. Phil Kind of Handed Drew Barrymore Her Ass This Week

DISCUSSION