Simone Biles Is Officially the Greatest Gymnast of All Time

Last weekend, my colleague Rebecca Fishbein correctly postulated that Simone Biles might be the greatest athlete of all time. A week later and Biles now has enough gold medals to prove she is absolutely the greatest gymnast of all time, just in case there were lingering doubts.

By winning a 24th gold medal for her balance beam performance at Sunday’s 2019 World Gymnastics Championships, 22-year-old Simone Biles broke the world record for most medals won by any gymnast, male or female. As if that weren’t enough, minutes later, Biles won a 25th gold medal for her floor exercise featuring a signature move that only Biles and Biles alone has been able to pull off, according to The Washington Post:

“ Less than an hour later, she returned to the arena and won a 25th medal — a gold on floor exercise that included the eye-popping triple-twisting, double somersault that she alone has successfully landed in competition — to extend her record-setting tally.”

Advertisement

Image : Getty

Last weekend, Biles made history for having not one but two moves named after her during the competition. The Biles is a double -double dismount off the balance beam. The Biles II is a double backflip with three twists. Today introduces a move called the Biles III, which is winning every possible award in your field before you’re legally old enough to rent a car .



The Post speculates that this is probably the Biles’s final world championship, so it’s lovely that she won her final medal for the event that closed the competition . T he previous record, set by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus and unbroken since the 1990s, was 23 medals .