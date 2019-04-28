Image: Getty

Ellen Ripley is one of the greatest heroes of American cinema and Sigourney Weaver is one of the greatest heroes of America, so it is completely characteristic that she visited an encore presentation Alien: The Play at North Bergen High School in New Jersey.



The play has gained national attention for being frickin’ awesome, and a video posted to Twitter by New Jersey state senator Nicholas J. Sacco shows Weaver fangirling in a very collected, Sigourney-esque way:

“I’m so excited to be here. I’m representing all the Alien fans from all over the universe,” she told the students. “I think what you’re doing is so cool and so important.”

The way that Sigourney Weaver loves this play has done nothing to quell the crush I’ve had on her since preschool. Not only did she meet with the student actors afterward, but she also gave a speech to warm up the 800 person crowd beforehand, according to the North Jersey Record. And back in March, she posted a video in praise of the play to the official Alien Twitter account I did not know existed but am now following.



“I saw a bit of your production of Alien. I just want to say it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien, I must say, looked very real to me,” Weaver said in the video. “I just want to send our compliments, not only from me, but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill. We all say bravo, well done. And just one more thing — you know, the alien might still be around. So when you’re opening your locker, just do it very slowly.”

Advertisement

Ridley Scott is also a fan and donated $5,000 to the school after seeing a video of the performance.

