Sia Says 'Pathological Liar' Shia LaBeouf 'Conned' Her Into an 'Adulterous Relationship'

Singer Sia is the latest woman to come forward with allegations of abusive behavior against actor Shia LaBeouf. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sia, whose full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, wrote on Twitter late Saturday night, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” linking out to a New York Times report about LaBeouf’s alleged physical and sexual abuse of singer and former girlfriend FKA Twigs.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims,” Sia continued. “ Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

On Friday, t he New York Times reported that FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, physical assault, and emotional distress over the course of their yearlong relationship. The lawsuit also includes allegations from another one of LaBeouf’s former girlfriends, stylist Karolyn Pho—according to the suit, LaBeouf once “drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, enough that she bled.”

As my colleague Ashley Reese pointed out on Friday, rumors surrounding LaBeouf’s alleged domestic violence have existed for years—and yet, in the press, was skirted over to make room for news about his alcoholism. (Wonder where I’ve heard that one before?) In 2015, German tabloid Bild reported that he injured another girlfriend, model Mia Goth, while in a fight.

In response to t he Times, the actor said, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” I find it interesting that in the list of who he has abused, “myself” comes before “everyone around me.”

FKA Twigs responded to Sia’s comments on Twitter Sunday , writing, “I’m sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3.” And they do—if only the media had focused on LaBeouf’s alleged abuse instead of sensationalizing his actions as “edgy actor behaving badly.”