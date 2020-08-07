She's Free! Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Garrett 'Blue Lives Matter' Yrigoyen Have Finally Broken Up

Image : Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin—known from season 14 of the show, also from being completely devastated by ex-fiancé and Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.—and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen have broken up after two years together, according to E! News. That can only mean one thing: she’s finally free!



In June, rumors surrounding their split took off after Yrigoyen posted an Instagram image of a thin blue line on a black background with an incredibly long, impressively tone-deaf caption in support of police. The post pubbed a week after George Floyd died and right in the midst of worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. Here’s his text in full, for context:

“I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well. It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality. There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit. They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted. We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones. Remember when they put on the badge they’re still humans, with raw emotion, the more brutality they face the more on edge they become, they make mistakes, they have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or whatever negative is said to them, they still show up for us when we need them! Remember these men and women who hold this Thin Blue Line; strangers, friends, family, neighbors, or your enemies. They will always be out there protecting us, no matter what! #thinblueline #antiracism #antibrutality”

Just 18-hours after the post, Kufrin responded publicly on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with host Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette. Her explanation, however, also missed the mark: “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. I don’t align with and I don’t agree with his [social media post]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment,” she said according to Refinery 29.

Kufrin then went on the podcast again and apologized, revealing that she didn’t know where she stood with Yrigoyen. “For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” she said. “I don’t want this to be an excuse to justify my behavior but rather to give some context,” Yahoo reports.

“Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” an insider told E! on Thursday, “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore. Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done.”

The pair are “currently living separately.”

None of this should come as a surprise. Even before Kufrin picked Yrigoyen, the man who scored the first impression rose and a smooch on night one of her Bachelorette season, she’s been forced to give weird pseudo-apologies for Yrigoyen’s problematic behavior. When he was rightfully dragged for liking a variety of posts on social media mocking trans people and undocumented immigrants, and calling Parkland student David Hogg a “crisis actor,” she chalked it up to... an accident? A joke? Who knows. “I can’t fault anyone for what they believe, and who’s to say that anything that anyone likes is truly what they believe in if they just double tap,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “what’s so great about our country is that everyone is entitled to their own opinions.”

Seems like a classic case of a man with horrific opinions continuing to have horrific opinions to me!