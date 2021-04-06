Sheryl Underwood Says She Hasn't Spoken to Sharon Osbourne

Image : Anthony Devlin ( Getty Images )

On her podcast, Sheryl Underwood Radio, Sheryl Underwood revealed that after Sharon Osbourne melted down on live television about Piers Morgan, and quit The Talk in a panicked huff, the two have not spoken.



People reports that during the recent episode, Underwood said that Osbourne never reached out after the episode aired, and the show went on hiatus, leading to an investigation by CBS into the incident and Osbourne’s alleged racist behavior on set. In the aftermath, droves of celebrities have come forward to support Underwood with stories detailing their interactions with Osbourne, as first reported by Yashar Ali.



Underwood also shot down a claim by Osbourne’s publicist that the disgraced talk show host had reached out to Underwood. Further, she disputed Osbourne’s allegations that executives at the network “blindsided” her with the conversation. Underwood recalls:



“In my gut, I thought this was going to go left,” she recalled. “And so I wanted to put it in its proper order, be very calm, but there were a few people that criticized me on that: “Why do you give any fuck about somebody’s feelings? They give no fucks about yours.” It’s not about the reaction of the person, it’s about me and who I’m trying to evolve and mature to be.”



Later in the episode, Underwood also reveals that she received calls from others in the entertainment industry warning her about Osbourne, and “in hindsight,” what she heard turned out to be correct, although she declined to elaborate what those stories were, exactly.



As People reports, Underwood ended the segment with a reflection:

“Sometimes in life, something happens and you go, ‘Gosh, if I just would’ve...’ There’s nothing I could have ‘just would’ve’, this was going to happen, out of my control. Sometimes you don’t want to know what you know, you don’t want to feel and hear what you feel and hear, don’t want to accept what you have to accept.”



The gossips are abuzz Tuesday with fresh revelations that Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, was previously charged with “simple assault,” according to Page Six, “following a road rage incident” in New Jersey in 2018.



Here’s the full story, according to the rag:



Ruelas, 46, and a man named Jesse Palmieri allegedly got into an altercation after Palmieri stopped short to avoid hitting a squirrel. The boyfriend of the star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” then tried to pass him, so Palmieri gave him the finger, according to the docs. Upon reaching a stop sign, Ruelas allegedly pulled in front of Palmieri’s vehicle and “charged at Jesse’s driver side door” and a verbal argument ensued, the report reads. As Palmieri attempted to roll up his window, Ruelas allegedly stuck his hand in and struck Palmieri on the side of his head, knocking his sunglasses off his head.

Mess! Men fight over the stupidest shit, like sunglasses and squirrels. But one thing is certain: Teresa really has found her soulmate.



Can I report a t-shirt for a potential hate crime against my sensibilities? (Made worse by Brandi Redmond’s outright racist preachiness this season.)



