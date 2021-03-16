Sharon Osbourne Has Said Some Wildly Racist Stuff, According to New Report

Screenshot : The Talk

The unthinkable has happened: Yashar Ali has actually broken some news—this time, about extremely racist remarks Sharon Osbourne said on the set of The Talk about co-host Julie Chen.



In a report in Ali’s newsletter, multiple sources, as well as former co-host Leah Remini, claim that Osbourne would “refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes.” Those same sources also claim that Osbourne nicknamed Sarah Gilbert, another former co-host and executive producer on the panel show, “pussy licker” and “fish eater,” in reference to her sexuality.

The bombshell new accusations come amid a hiatus for The Talk, after CBS began an investigation into Osbourne’s conduct on the show, after a recent series of meltdowns over the news concerning Meghan Markle, during which Osbourne cried to co-host Sheryl Underwood: “Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things. I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

In total, Ali reports that 11 sources have spoken to him since 2018 about Osbourne’s behavior on The Talk. In response to the new allegations, her publicist told Ali in an email:



“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

From the tone of the response , I would venture to guess she isn’t backing down anytime soon.



Unbelievably, it’s been six years since notorious E! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic accused actress Zendaya of looking like she smells of patchouli oil and weed at the 2015 Oscars. Much has been said on the subject, from both Zendaya and commenters, in the years since.

In a new profile with W, she was asked about her original rebuttal to Rancic’s comments (again), and here’s what she had to say. “That’s how change happens. And it made me think, ‘How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with People of Color?’”

