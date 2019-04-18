Image: Getty

Having had some truly awful bagels since moving away from NYC, the news that a bagel produced outside the five boroughs caused physical harm comes as no surprise.

It was actually two bagel sandwiches that attacked Shay Mitchell, and details around whether it was the sandwich part or the bagel part that overpowered the tooth were unavailable at press time. Here is what we do know: Mitchell posted a story to Instagram of herself minus one incisor in a dentist chair. “This is what happens when you eat a bagel sandwich. Your tooth comes out,” she says in the video, adding “This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches.” I certainly hope this doesn’t become a standard punishment for eating two bagel sandwiches, as that is a transgression of which I too am guilty.

The relationship between Mitchell and her dentist seems lighthearted and fun, very much unlike the relationship I share with my dentist, which is merely cordial on both sides.



[Elle]

Find a way to brace yourself for some truly shocking information: The Hills was fake. In a recent sit down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Kristin Cavallari revealed that most of her plotlines were staged, though she claims to have had no idea that Whitney didn’t go to Paris. This is all just devastating. Next, they’ll be telling me that contestants on The Bachelor aren’t really looking for love.

[Decider]