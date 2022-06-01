She says it’s coincidence, but I call bullshit: Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler made headlines this week when she shared with the masses that she had, uh, finally sold her engagement ring from Barker?

On Tuesday, a report in Us Weekly noted that Moakler cleared a cool $96,500 for the ring after putting it up on Worthy.com last week. Moakler told the publication that she was hoping the 4.01-carat round-cut Cartier jewel “ sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000.”

While it’s unclear who wanted to drop that much cash on a used engagement ring, the most fascinating tidbit to this whole story is that Moakler is insisting her timing was sheer happenstance. Anyone with an internet connection in recent weeks has been treated to an onslaught of content pertaining to Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian’s 75 weddings. And Moakler comes out with this news about her ring from Barker just days after their third, most extravagant fete in Italy? Seems fishy!

“I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller,” insisted Moakler to Us Weekly.

Sure, Jan.