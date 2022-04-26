Shailene Woodley couldn’t seem to quit Aaron Rodgers there for a while, inexplicably, but the two seem to be done for good again. In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, they are never, ever, ever getting back together.



The Big Little Lies star and noted anti-vaxxer sports guy had been together for two years and were even engaged to be wed when they called it quits back in February. But, as anyone with eyes has seen in recent months, the two couldn’t seem to cut the cord and were spotted together not infrequently. Obviously, this sent the rumor mill into overdrive with speculation. Though, now, “sources close to the couple” are saying there’s no way in hell they’re getting back together.

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the source told E! News. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

The source also shared that the woman who openly told people she sunbathes her vagina and that the one-time celebrity host of Jeopardy! “are two very different people” who are “both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions.”



Yes, well, I’m sure the weird sex they had was good, but weird sex is oft not enough to sustain a relationship with someone who rejects science and public health.

