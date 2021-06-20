Sha'Carri Richardson Has One Thing to Say About Her Olympics-Qualifying Victory

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won her spot on her country’s track and field team at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday, ESPN reports, coming in first at a trial in Oregon.
Speaking to a reporter from NBC, the 21-year-old, who won the 100-meter race with a time of 10.86 seconds, had this to say of her victory:
I just want the world to know that I’m that girl. That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach, and my support team believe I can do with the talent that God blessed me to have. That every time I step on the track, I’m never going to take the opportunity to perform in vain.
Richardson also took a moment to thank her family for all of their support and to honor her mother, who died last week:
I’m still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.
I’m highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson. My family is my everything, my everything until the day I’m done.
DISCUSSION
