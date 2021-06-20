Sha'Carri Richardson Has One Thing to Say About Her Olympics-Qualifying Victory

Photo : Patrick Smith ( Getty Images )

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won her spot on her country’s track and field team at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday, ESPN reports, coming in first at a trial in Oregon.



Speaking to a reporter from NBC, the 21-year-old, who won the 100-meter race with a time of 10.86 seconds, had this to say of her victory:

I just want the world to know that I’m that girl. T hat every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach, and my support team believe I can do with the talent that God blessed me to have. T hat every time I step on the track, I’m never going to take the opportunity to perform in vain.

Richardson also took a moment to thank her family for all of their support and to honor her mother, who d ied last week:

I’m still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.