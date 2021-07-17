Serious Candidate Caitlyn Jenner Dips Out of California to Film Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking to Insider on Saturday, Sarah McBride—a Democratic state senator from Delaware who happens to be the highest-ranking openly trans elected official in the United States—decried Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial ambitions, calling the reality star’s efforts “a trans vanity joke campaign.”

“Caitlyn Jenner running for office is not helpful because I don’t think people perceive her, and this is an accurate perception, as a serious candidate and as a serious person,” McBride said of the Republican candidate, who is running to unseat Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election on Sept. 14. “I don’t see her talking to voters. I see her talking to far right-wing media. I see her talking to CPAC. I don’t see her talking to Californians.”

In case you had any doubts about McBride’s assessment, take a look at what ol’ CJ’s up to at the moment. With the recall election less than two months away, t he former Olympian is... down in Sydney quarantining for two weeks in anticipation of shooting a new season of Celebrity Big Brother? That’s what Vanity Fair says. The outlet also notes that Big Brother typically involves about two months of shooting, s o two months from today would be... three days after California’s recall election? A v anity joke campaign, indeed!