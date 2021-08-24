R emember when Selena Gomez said that she’d basically “signed my life away to Disney at a very young age” and that she “didn’t know that’s what I was doing” because she was “just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing”?

So, she didn’t mean that exactly...



The singer- slash- actress made sure to Clarify Some Things while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports . “ I was looking for another show to do,” Gomez said in reference to her new Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. “And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

So, you see? When she said she signed her life away to Big Mouse, what she actually meant was that she was proud of her work on Wizards of Waverly Place. Slip o’ the tongue, I guess!