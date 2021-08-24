Remember when Selena Gomez said that she’d basically “signed my life away to Disney at a very young age” and that she “didn’t know that’s what I was doing” because she was “just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing”?
So, she didn’t mean that exactly...
The singer-slash-actress made sure to Clarify Some Things while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports. “I was looking for another show to do,” Gomez said in reference to her new Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. “And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”
So, you see? When she said she signed her life away to Big Mouse, what she actually meant was that she was proud of her work on Wizards of Waverly Place. Slip o’ the tongue, I guess!
- Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died “peacefully in a London hospital” on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. He was 80. [ABC News]
- “I mean, I got questions,” director Spike Lee said when asked about 9/11 conspiracy theorists in an interview about his new documentary series, NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½. (Same tbh??) “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground—when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.” [The New York Times]
- Prince Harry’s writing a memoir! [Us Weekly]
- Speaking of memoirs, it looks like Tourmaline, the artist and filmmaker behind Happy Birthday, Marsha! and Salacia, is writing a biography of Marsha P. Johnson. [Instagram]
- Kanye West has filed to legally change his name to “Ye.” [TMZ]
- Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska would understandably love it if you horrible freaks would stop making weird comments about her 11-year-old daughter’s body. [Hollywood Life]
- No thoughts only:
