Selena Gomez—a star of Only Murders In the Building and, like every other celebrity, a makeup entrepreneur—has long outgrown her Disney days, but one thing from her past has haunted her through her 20s and now into her 30s: her 10-year, painfully on-again-off-again relationship with one Mr. Justin Bieber.

The pair’s decade-long (that’s a whole ass 5th grader!) history was once again dredged up when Hailey Bieber—the woman whom the Biebs actually ended up marrying—sought to set the record straight about the timeline of her relationship with the pop star. In an episode of Call Her Daddy this week, Mrs. Bieber swore that her relationship had no overlap whatsoever with #Jelena. The model also cashed in on some pity points, saying that “it would be amazing” if Gomez could tell her fans to settle down after years of harassment—which, I must say, she had already done!! But by the looks of a TikTok Live on Thursday, the Patron Saint of Kindness took Mrs. Bieber’s request-to-scold quite seriously.

Though Gomez didn’t name Bieber or the podcast, it was fairly obvious what she was referring to while addressing her fans with the stern love of a mother hen. Calling some of what’s been said about Bieber “vile and disgusting,” the “Kill Them With Kindness” singer pointed out the irony of her fans supporting her newly released makeup line, which is rather inexplicably called Kind Words, while dragging Bieber through the dirt.

Advertisement

“Cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it,” she said, referring to Kind Words. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is [that] words matter. Truly matter. So it’s coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Hey Bud - No Puff Hemp Eye Cream Restorative, hemp-based skincare

Hey Bud's No Puff Hemp Eye Cream tackles fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles with hemp seed oil. Take 15% off at Hey Bud Use the promo code GO15 Advertisement

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that when a particularly strong wave of insomnia hits me, I mosey on over to YouTube and type in the single phrase “Jelena” in order to watch 10-minute video compilations of the former lovers. And yes, I did have Gomez’s heart-wrenching “Lose You To Love Me” ballad on repeat for months after its release. And a s an eternal Jelena stan, I’m down for the conspiracy theories that poke holes in Hailey Bieber’s story. B ut, like Gomez, I draw the line at harassment and threats of violence.

Advertisement

Despite all the noise, it seems that both women are choosing to take the high road—though I wouldn’t be mad if it was all a PR stunt. While Bieber told CHD host Alexandra Cooper that she “respects” Gomez and assured everyone that “there is no drama, personally,” others have speculated that this is a last-ditch attempt at damage control before Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me comes out in November. Honestly, I believe it—no one wants to be the villain in one of the most chaotic love stories of all time. But whatever the case may be, I’ll report back in November.