On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber stopped by Call Her Daddy for her much-hyped interview with host Alex Cooper and attempted to clarify the timeline of her relationship with her husband, Justin. Specifically, after years of speculation and online-slash-IRL harassment, Hailey denied point-blank that Justin had ever cheated on Gomez with her. Among the more juicy tidbits in the interview, since I doubt any of us really expected a cheating confession, Hailey also said neither she nor Justin has ever asked Gomez to address her fans and tell them to stop harassing Hailey: “Neither of us owe each other anything except respect,” Hailey explained.



She continued: “I respect her a lot. There’s just no expectations. If that was something she felt was necessary, that would be amazing. But I just respect her, there’s no drama, personally.” Hailey also noted that Gomez “has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there’s something she knows about [internet harassment], and it wouldn’t fix anything” for Gomez to address her fans.

None of this sounds particularly unfair, though surely there are some internet stans who will take Hailey’s comment (and the whole interview) the wrong way. N onetheless, surely to the disappointment of fans worldwide who enjoy imagining some kind of cat-fight between the two, the model insists there’s no drama between her and Gomez. When Cooper asked if she and Gomez have spoken recently, or specifically, since Hailey married Justin, Hailey confirmed they had. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”

On Monday, Call Her Daddy shared a preview clip from the episode that’s amassed nearly nine million views as of Wednesday morning, in which Cooper asks Hailey point-blank if she was “ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez].” In the full episode, Hailey responds, “No. Not one time. When him and I started hanging out, or, let’s put it this way, when him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever.”

Hailey acknowledged that the timeline of her relationship with Justin “is sometimes in question, of us getting together and us getting engaged, and him having been spending time with his ex before that,” but denied absolutely any overlap. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from, like, ‘Oh you stole him,’” Hailey said. However, “[Gomez and Justin] were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there,” she continued. “It’s not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot. But I know that it closed a chapter, and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

According to Hailey, she “would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and getting married to them, and think in the back of my mind ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you.’” Because she says Justin and Gomez briefly reconciled, and claims they found closure right before Hailey got back together with him, she was able to marry him “and know for a fact the reason we were able to get back together was because [his relationship with Gomez] was very much completely closed.”

The rest of the interview—which comes about a year after Cooper appeared on Hailey’s YouTube channel to munch on bagels in Hailey’s bathroom—is significantly less juicy, beyond Hailey answering a slew of questions about her and Justin’s sex life. Among them: Her favorite sex position with him? “Doggy-style.” Have they ever had a threesome with anyone? Nope!

Since Monday, the episode has understandably been shrouded in anticipation. Gomez and Justin dated on and off for about eight years starting in 2010. While he and Gomez were “off,” Justin and Hailey were first linked in 2014, before eventually getting engaged and married four years later. For years, Gomez stans have found it suspect that just two months after Gomez and Justin appeared to break up for a final time in March or April of 2018, he announced his engagement to Hailey in June. Hailey’s comments in 2020 stoked further speculation: “People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” she told Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal. Of course, on Call Her Daddy this week, Hailey denied any overlap and insisted that she, Justin, and Gomez know the real timeline of it all.

Back in April, Hailey posted a TikTok appearing to address Gomez fans who constantly comment on her posts. “Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she said. Bieber once called a Gomez fan “a sad excuse for a human,” after the fan taunted him and Hailey in the comments section of his 2020 Instagram Live. In Hailey’s interview with Cooper on Wednesday, in which they also discussed Gomez fans heckling Hailey and Justin at the 2021 Met Gala, Hailey said she hoped Gomez’s fans would move on and that we can “all evolve together.”

In a 2021 interview with Vogue Australia, Gomez called her relationships “cursed.” She explained, “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.” Fans immediately speculated the quote was in reference to her relationship with Justin. But from Hailey’s interview, it seems the past is squarely in the past for the trio—and hopefully, it is now for everyone else.

