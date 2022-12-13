We may earn a commission from links on this page.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” goes a line in Jack Harlow’s “Dua Lipa” from his Come Home the Kids Miss You album released earlier this year. Well, not even the lazy double use of “do” twice within five words could keep his wish from manifesting —according to a Page Six report, the dance-pop singer and rapper are dating and in “constant communication.”

The rag claims they have been tight since meeting at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch (see photo above) on December 3. “He was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance],” said a source. Page Six claims Harlow flew to New York to meet up with Lipa on Friday, less than a week after the brunch. And then, “Page Six spies say the two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day.” A real whirlwind—allegedly.

In May, while appearing on The Breakfast Club, Harlow recounted reaching out to Lipa for her blessing on his decision to name a song after her. “I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” he said. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out. But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just let it go.”

Wow. From “I suppose it’s OK,” to a Page Six report of a romantic connection. Dreams do come true.

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God followed up to ask if Harlow fancies Lipa, to which the rapper replied, “I admire her.”

That wasn’t the first time Harlow discussed his, uh, admiration for Lipa in public. On the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in April, Harlow told Extra that he was looking forward to seeing Lipa inside the auditorium. “I like Dua Lipa,” he said. “Nothing but respect for Dua Lipa.”

Well, it looks like Harlow’s months-long campaign has paid off if you believe the rumors (and why wouldn’t you?). This is (perhaps) the age of Harlipa. Lipa was most recently linked to Trevor Noah. She seems fun!

