There was a lot to be afraid of this year: The highest court in the land declared that bodily autonomy is not a right; Johnny Depp was exonerated, and like 80 percent of TikTok celebrated that; and from what I can understand, a head of lettuce is now the British prime minister. On top of all of these horrors, a number of fashion and beauty trends took a chilling turn.



A few popular “looks” sent shivers down my spine. Some of these trends were resurgent fads from yesteryear, a reminder that life is a cyclical, spiral staircase we descend until we reach our graves. Others were brand new horrific visions from a future I don’t want to live throuhg. Still, others sort of just looked like spooky costumes I’d see on All Hallow’s Eve. Basically, you can pull these off as long as you’re a chicer, more fashion-confident person than myself.