Nicole Kidman is taking all of the blame for her controversial cover shoot for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue earlier this year. Acclaimed Aussie director Baz Luhrman interviewed t he Being The Ricardos star for Vogue Australia, and when he brought up the midriff-baring outfit , the Oscar-winning actress didn’t flinch : S he said the whole thing was her idea.

“I showed up and they had another outfit for me, and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” she told Luhrman, who directed her in the 2001 hit musical film Moulin Rouge.

It’s no secret that Kidman’s Miu Miu ensemble garnered mixed reviews across social media—n aysayers accused Vanity Fair of excessively airbrushing the image , others were simply confused about the theme of the shoot and why Kidman would agree to wear what is essentially a bra and micro- skirt with socks , while some praised the actress for unapologetically rocking the look in her mid-50s .

Kidman admitted that even Katie Grand, the shoot’s stylist, was surprised by the A-lister’s choice. “You’re willing to wear that?!” Kidman said Grand asked her, over a Zoom call to decide the wardrobe, to which she replied, “Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!” And the rest is history!

Even though Kidman looked incredible —she admitted the uproar did cause her to pause for a minute: “I mean, I did walk away when I shot Vanity Fair thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!’”

“Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately!’ And just have some fun. And just commit, like really commit when I show up,” she continued. “ But there’s got to be some fun. And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box.”

Honestly, good for her. I’m inspired.