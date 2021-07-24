Saturday Night Social: When's the Right Time to Make Your New Relationship Instagram Official?

A day after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their “indirect grid debut” on Instagram, as Elle put it, the former posted a pic of herself and the latter making out, thereby making their relationship, as the kids (aging twentysomethings) say: Instagram official.
So, dear reader, I have a question for you: When’s the appropriate time to make it Instagram official with whoever you’re seeing? When you get married? Engaged? When you officially agree that you’re dating? While they’re still in bed sleeping off the first time they rearranged yon guts? Sound off in the comments below, perhaps...
DISCUSSION
Well, I’ve been with my husband for thirty years as of next weekend, but we’ve never been on Instagram—so, thirty-one years?
How’s everyone’s week been? Mine’s been weird and I apologize in advance if I’m silly tonight. But right now I’m settling in for a possible dangerous thunderstorm and hoping that it passes.