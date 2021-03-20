Saturday Night Social: What the Fuck Is This

Photo : Hulton Archive ( Getty Images )

So I was scrolling through Getty Images searching for a picture of a “beautiful field” to accompany my planned Saturday Night Social blog about going outside because it’s very nice outside when I came across this:



Photo : Hulton Archive ( Getty Images )

What the fuck am I looking at?

Getty says it’s a political cartoon from around 1750 titled “The English Lady in Paris, an Essay on Puffing by Louis LeGrande” and that it’s supposed to depict “a seated old lady having her wig powdered by a nasty looking Frenchman,” which sure? I guess? But why does the old lady look like the purple gum monster from Ghostwriter? And why is there a painting of a rat baja-blasting powder all over a bewiggèd cat behind her ? I’m a woman of many questions, but I’d rather be a woman of answers.

P.S. — G o outside!