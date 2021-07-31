Cyndi Lauper. Ever heard of her? I wouldn’t be surprised if you had !

The little-known indie musician, who first came to national prominence after a couple of her music videos were featured on a local New York City p ublic access channel called Music Television or “M-T-V, ” is truly one of the best to have ever done it. And by “it,” I mean lyrics. Especially the one from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” that’s like:

Some boys take a beautiful girl And hide her away from the rest of the world I want to be the one who walks in the sun Oh girls, they want to have fun

So good, right? And true! Every time I listen to that song and hear that lyric, I’m just like “That’s so true!!” I will rewind back to it and listen to it over and over, pacing around my kitchen yelling “SO TRUE” at no one.

Anyway, a relisten this afternoon got me wondering: Is there a song lyric that you just feel deep in your gut is the absolute most true lyric of all time? I mean, other than this one of course.