Saturday Night Social: What Does Godzilla vs. Kong Mean for the Future of Lesbian Cinema?

Screenshot : YouTube

They said it couldn’t be done, but look! T hose gals did it.



Godzilla vs. Kong has not only done well at the box office, racking in nearly $30 million at the domestic box office since its March 31 release, Deadline reports, it’s on track to have the best opening of any film released during the pandemic!

Advertisement

For a film with such unapologetically gay characters as Godzilla vs. Kong’s titular sapphics to have such success is unprecedented , and it could mean big things for the future lesbian inclusion in major motion picture studio films, where queer women’s representation has not just been historically low but has in fact been trending downwards in recent years.

In 2020, GLAAD found that only 22 of those big-budget movies featured LGBTQ characters, and of those only eight had lesbians in them! Will Godzilla vs. Kong have an impact on that? Only time will tell.