Saturday Night Social: What Do I Do With All These Gourds

I am a modern woman with modern problems. For example, I have too many gourds, and I don’t know what to do with them.

My troubles began back in early April when my roommate and I signed up for a weekly CSA sourcing various produce from farms in Upstate New York. This was during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, back when our entire understanding of the virus seemed to shift with each passing headline or beautifully designed fear-mongering Instagram post shared on all of our friends’ Stories. The latest telephone game combo at the time had us thinking that a) you could get covid from simply leaving your apartment buildin g and b) if you bought masks you were taking them away from healthcare workers who needed them more than you, so in the absence of any real clue how to deal we signed up for a weekly delivery of fruits and vegetables in order to cut down our trips to the supermarket.

Both the pandemic and my general understanding of covid transmission have changed drastically since that time, as has my access to masks and PCR testing, but I’ve continued to sign up for CSA deliveries out of convenience. And it has been! Convenient that is. The only real complaint I have with this practice is with how many squashes they send me every week and what to do with them, specifically . A corn, spaghetti, crookneck, butternut—I hate to say this about such gorgeous, shapely gourds, but I’m truly sick of eating them. I’ve tried roasting them, making stew out of them with lime juice and coconut milk—meals that would b e fine a single time but that begin to wear on the girl eating them after months and months of the same old thing.

So, help me. Please. How do you make delicious food out of squashes that is not roasting them or turning them into soup? Jezebel commenters, please… I need your help.