You know Kate Bush? The inventor of mystery and foreboding yet sensual physical embodiment? Of course! Well, I was listening to “Hounds of Love,” the titular single off the British musician’s 1985 album, when it hit me: She’s barking. Kate is barking!



It happens throughout the song, but the first instance of it occurs in the first verse. She sings:

When I was a child, r unning in the night Afraid of what might be

Normal, normal! She continues:

Hiding in the dark, hiding in the street And of what was following me ( do o doo do o do o do o do o-oo)

Sounds like doos! A favorite of many singers, of which I could name tens. Perhaps even dozens!

Ms. Bush continues still :

Now hounds of love are hunting ( oo oo oo oo oo oo-oo)

Do you hear that?

( oo oo oo oo oo oo-oo)

Maybe it’s more of a

( aur aur aur aur aur aur-oo)

Like a dog barking! Or possibly more like a seal. Definite

( arf arf arf arf arf ar-oof)

vibes happening here, if not literally in terms of the actual sounds she’s making . Regardless, I think it’s pretty clear that she’s barking? Which is to say, Kate’s barking! Did everyone already know this? I certainly didn’t, despite the fact that Kate is clearly barking and the song is called “Hounds of Love ” and all types of hounds, even hounds of hate and hounds of indifference, love to go bark. I’m glad I know this now! To realizing stuff and/or things ... :,)