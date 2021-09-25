You know Kate Bush? The inventor of mystery and foreboding yet sensual physical embodiment? Of course! Well, I was listening to “Hounds of Love,” the titular single off the British musician’s 1985 album, when it hit me: She’s barking. Kate is barking!
It happens throughout the song, but the first instance of it occurs in the first verse. She sings:
When I was a child, running in the night
Afraid of what might be
Normal, normal! She continues:
Hiding in the dark, hiding in the street
And of what was following me
(doo doo doo doo doo doo-oo)
Sounds like doos! A favorite of many singers, of which I could name tens. Perhaps even dozens!
Ms. Bush continues still:
Now hounds of love are hunting
(oo oo oo oo oo oo-oo)
Do you hear that?
(oo oo oo oo oo oo-oo)
Maybe it’s more of a
(aur aur aur aur aur aur-oo)
Like a dog barking! Or possibly more like a seal. Definite
(arf arf arf arf arf ar-oof)
vibes happening here, if not literally in terms of the actual sounds she’s making. Regardless, I think it’s pretty clear that she’s barking? Which is to say, Kate’s barking! Did everyone already know this? I certainly didn’t, despite the fact that Kate is clearly barking and the song is called “Hounds of Love” and all types of hounds, even hounds of hate and hounds of indifference, love to go bark. I’m glad I know this now! To realizing stuff and/or things... :,)
DISCUSSION
Updates Updates Updates
So, After a shaky week of trying to apply for aid, it seems like the homelessness problem might be solved. I’m staying in my apartment for another year (which, isn’t great but it’s not the worst option) and they’re saying that forward rent is a possibility as well. Case is being continued and will be dismissed upon the relief check hitting.
My third HRT anniversary was yesterday, and I went out to dinner with my girlfriend (not related, she’s just been super busy and wanted to go out with me for awhile) and the more we see of each other, the further we think ahead in the future. She asked if I wanted to go up to New York for Christmas and I said yes, even if it’s a little questionable at the moment. The not-great part is that she’s really stressed with what she has on her plate and she’s kind of cursing the fact that she packed her schedule because she didn’t think she’d meet someone like me (her words, and *swoon* god, she really knows how to charm me) that she’d actually want to be with. So I’m rolling with the punches, I know she’s worth waiting for, because, well, I trust her. Dinner, was mostly the two of us holding hands and picking through an appetizer, chatting about everything, blushing and light flirting until she wanted to show me something on her phone, which led to the rest of the date being the two of us sitting on one side of the booth, me cuddled up with her, discreetly rubbing her back and shoulders, and her, genuinely disinterested in the food, rather enjoying just being with me instead.
This week is going to mostly be me looking at/for jobs because I have a finite amount of money and yeah, it’s time to get back on the stick, and see how I function on antidepressants in the workplace.