Saturday Night Social: Update on That Rocket That Might Fall and Kill Me, Specifically

So, about that hunk o’ rocket that’s expected to make what’s called an “uncontrolled re-entry” back down to Earth sometime tonight or possibly Sunday morning!
The Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit funded by the federal government that does research and analysis about shit like this I guess, predicts that the aforementioned rocket chunk—i.e., what’s left of the 23-ton booster stages that failed to detach off a Chinese rocket carrying space station parts that was launched in late April—will likely re-enter Earth’s atmosphere around 11:26 p.m. EST, The New York Times reports.
If their prediction is accurate, the petit boosterine will touch down somewhere in the uninhabited North Atlantic Ocean, which would mean that I, a woman of living in New York experience, will be safe! Unless it drags its ass a few more minutes and makes its re-entry a little later in the night. Then I will possibly not be.
Tune in tomorrow to see if Dirt Bag goes up by 2:00 p.m. EST—the no. 1 sign that I, personally, will have survived the rocket’s fall!
DISCUSSION
My friend lives in a lower middle class suburban neighborhood where the houses are crammed pretty close together but still have pretty big back yards. He recently got rid of some old, irritating neighbors on one side and a new family moved in. The new family has a tendency to make a lot of noise, throwing parties for every occasion imaginable. My friend’s wife is a “day sleeper” since she works graveyard shift. He’s been over six or more times to ask them to keep it down because of his wife’s sleep schedule. The answer he always gets is “no habla inglés” which is nonsense. He spoke to them just fine in English when they moved in, and even helped them move some furniture.
Today they’ve been partying since 9:00 a.m. with a live band. He says it’s so loud he can’t hear his TV. He’s lived there for 25 years and never had this problem.
He called the police today for the first time. Gods knows if that’ll do any good.
What else can he do? Any advice?