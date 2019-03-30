Y’all this bonkers commercial from China featuring Tom Hiddleston shilling vitamins has me hypnotized.



Why in Loki’s name is it shot in the second person? What did he finish early? Does that hair strike anyone else as flirting with mulletism? Has any carbon-based life form ever really consumed a breakfast platter consisting of corn, raw cabbage, cucumbers, and blackberries topped with an unsalted fried egg? What the feck is all this?

Please take pity on me and use a few minutes of your Saturday night to help me unravel this mystery.