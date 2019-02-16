Image: Getty

It’s all fun and horticulture until your alien cabbage eats your dentist.



Rosemary Norwood and her husband, Sean Cadman, began growing what they understandably believed would grow into an average-sized cabbage. The whole thing very quickly turned into a “Feed me, Seymour” situation, and they ended up a cabbage that looked thirsty for human blood. Perhaps I’m just overly suspicious of any larger-than-average flora due to a fondness for Rick Moranis, but tell me this leafy green doesn’t look at all sinister:

Fortunately for all of us, the Tasmania, Australia couple has managed to kill the man-sized cabbage, feasting upon its carcass for a full three weeks.

