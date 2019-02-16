It’s all fun and horticulture until your alien cabbage eats your dentist.
Rosemary Norwood and her husband, Sean Cadman, began growing what they understandably believed would grow into an average-sized cabbage. The whole thing very quickly turned into a “Feed me, Seymour” situation, and they ended up a cabbage that looked thirsty for human blood. Perhaps I’m just overly suspicious of any larger-than-average flora due to a fondness for Rick Moranis, but tell me this leafy green doesn’t look at all sinister:
Fortunately for all of us, the Tasmania, Australia couple has managed to kill the man-sized cabbage, feasting upon its carcass for a full three weeks.
Did this week mark your own metaphorical triumph over a prodigious vegetable?