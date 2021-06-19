Saturday Night Social: The Time Has Come...for Air Conditioning

We put the air conditioners in in May, because there were a few days where it was 90, then memorial day weekend was frigid, and it’s back to gross and humid again, so I’m enjoying the fan function of my air conditioner right now!

What’s everyone been up to? I invented (probably not really, nothing new under the sun) the “sausage” parm turkey burger!

A few weeks ago, penzey’s had one of their really good deals on free spices, and I was browsing around their website when I saw Italian sausage seasoning, so I got that, and I thought it would be really good with ground turkey. I tasted it, and said, that really tastes like sausage! I’m not sure what I was expecting. Lettuce from the garden (we have to eat it fast now before it gets ashes in your mouth bitter and tough ) a nice marinara under the burger, some fresh mozzarella on top, and a home made bun, the recipe for which, I really recommend for burger buns, even though it was supposed to be for Chicago style hotdog buns. https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/chicago-red-hot-poppy-seed-buns-recipe

Last week I made a rhubarb c risp, and the crumble has Chinese five spice powder, which really, really went well with the rhubarb.

Also, we’re having a banner year for peas in our garden, the best year we’ve ever had since we’ve lived here. The p reviously unheard phrase , I don’t want any peas today, has been heard.