For some reason that I have yet to discern , I have found myself thinking about sinking ships a lot this afternoon—a nd I do not mean that metaphorically ! I mean literal ships that have literally sunk. Capsized. Gone under. Ships that are now past tense (shaps?).

As I said, I do not know why visions of sinking ships keep dancing in my head. Sugarplums would be much preferable, obviously, w hatever the hell those are. Perhaps I can chalk it up to the enduring impact that viewing Titanic—James Cameron’s fictionalized cinematic retelling of the famous ship’s sinking from 1997 starring Kate Winslet and the blond middle-part from Growing Pains, in case you ar e somehow unfamiliar—four times in theaters when I was only 9 years old. That movie was so good. I was obsessed with it at the time. This obsession only continued after I got the film on VHS for my tenth birthday the following fall. To cinema!

Anyway, I recently rewatched Titanic, and it definitely holds up. But w atching Titanic through adult eyes, I have to say that it does kind of feel I’m watching the big-screen adaptation of some hypothetical YA romance novel for young girls. No wonder why I loved it as a pre-preteen! Still good, though. Actually being aboard the real Titanic when it sank in 1912 was probably not nearly that romantic, however. Like, can you imagine? People died! It really does put all the varied and va rious things that are happening in my own life some 109 years later into perspective. Things right now might be bad and beyond romantic thinking , but at least I’m not stranded on a literal sinking ship.

That’s a fine enough way to end this post, right? H ave a good night, everyone. I hope you enjoy whatever conversations and discussions spring forth from the comments below. Take us out, Céline...