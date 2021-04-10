Saturday Night Social: The Friends Reunion Is Coming

Photo : Warner Bros. Television ( Getty Images )

It is with great shock and confusion that I tell you that Matthew Perry is apparently chaotic and chic.



The actor— not known for the tbh underrated 2009 film, 17 Again, though I would argue that he should be—posted a picture of himself on Saturday that shows him sitting in what looks to be a makeup chair.

“Seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my Friends,” he wrote in the caption. And yes, he capitalized “friends,” which would seem to suggest he took the photo right before shooting some kind of reunion with the rest of the cast of NBC’s hit sitcom, Friends.

Perry has since deleted the post, Page Six reports, but not before it had racked up more than 27,000 likes. So in other words, he posted something wild, let a bunch of people see it and freak out, then deleted it and acted like it never happened? The jury has come to a decision : That was chaotic and chic.