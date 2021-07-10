Saturday Night Social: Straight Culture Is FILTHY

Shelter Cat Update!

But first,

“Make it very hard for them.”

That’s what she said!

In case you didn’t know, today is National Kitten Day. And by the end of this update, you will have a FULL appreciation of that fact, because KITTENS!

I am in 🎶luuuuuuuuuuv🎶

Meet the Suitcase Kittens. Back in March, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a suitcase in a ditch, and when he opened it, he found seven kittens, most of them with their eyes still closed. The mother was there but ran off. Two of the kittens didn’t make it, but the res t did. Three of them tested FeLV+, so they came to us. They’ve been in fos ter care until last night, when Peter, Paul and Mary joined us. They moved into Pudge Magoo’s room (it was available since she was adopted Tuesday - yay!).

I was inundated with kitten love the moment I stepped into the room. Peter and Paul are the two red tabbys, and Mary is the tiny cutie pie. OMG I could have put her in my pocket and taken her home with me! But she’s a tough one - I saw her wrestling with her brothers and holding her own. Behold!:

Mary was having an attack of the kitten droops when I visited them later.



But when I returned the crinkly paper, OH, YESSSSS!



Progress with Essie is slow, but I at least was able to give her treats while she was in her bed.



Sterling Higgins tried SO hard to make friends.



Moments after that photo was taken, he proceeded to pry my legs apart and attempted to engage Jets on, who was understandably confused.



Sterling also worked his charm offensive on Walter, engaging him in play until Walter finally loosened up - a bit.



Sadly, they got into a huge fight this morning (I was there to break it up before it got too bad) and Walter has been moved to a nother room, where he is the lone occupant - for now. More kitties are coming in and one or two are anticipated to be adopted soon, so more shuffling is probably in the cards.



Granger kept losing his mouse, and I had to keep returning it. Cats really don’t get the concept of cause and effect.

Ginger enjoyed some free time in her room, too. Pepper is working to be friends, although he gets in an occasional swat. Pink remains unwelcoming.



Even more kittens over on the healthy side! Dahlia is the momma, and - this gets complicated. Deojee and BeeBoo are her kittens.



BeeBoo sat on my lap and enjoyed my attention while her siblings did what kittens do - savaged my shoelaces.

Dahlia is a good momma - she has taken in and fostered at least three other kittens, including Okie, Belluh and Punkee. Here, her kittens enjoy a snack, courtesy of momma,



and immediately fall asleep,



while momma takes care of the other hungry mouth.



Belluh seemed to know what a camera is, because she sat there and posed and preened while I snapped a few. She’s gone already - adopted!



Ruu is just the sweetest!



Birdie gives me a nice goofy streeeeeeetch greeting.



We were both surprised when shy Squeaker decided to join her in the cage.



I ’m going to try a new strategy with Blackie next week. She’s gotten accustomed to getting treats when I visit, so I’m going to hang out on the bench and see if I can tempt her up the stairs to get them.



Osito just had to sample ALL of my fingers, Each one got a good chewing.



Roommate Montgomery got in on the action as well.



Not done with kittens, yet! Niles and Frasier joined us this week as well.



Finally, Dennis. I added a couple of videos to the Twitter feed this week.

Also, today he let me give him smoochies, so I made sure he got LOTS of ‘em.