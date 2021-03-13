Saturday Night Social: Still Can't Believe The Pink Panther Gave Us 'Check On It'

Photo : Andrew H. Walker ( Getty Images )

Does anyone remember anything about The Pink Panther, that 2006 remake of an older Pink Panther detective movie that is not, despite its title, about a literal pink panther? Truly one of the least canon films of all time, I know. I could not tell you much about it o ff the top of my head. I want to say that it starred Steve Martin, and.......Wikipedia says I’m correct! It also stars Beyoncé, a fact that I’d somehow forgotten over the past 15 years.



The only thing my brain has retained about The Pink Panther without the aid of a well-timed Wiki run is that we have this presumably terrible movie to thank for “Check On It,” one of Beyoncé’s greatest songs to date, as it was made for the film’s soundtrack. Wikipedia says it got cut, which ???? Unthinkable!! !! Though, m aybe whoever was in charge of curating it didn’t care for Slim Thug’s iconic line about how he’ll “keep my hands in my pants / I need to glue ‘em with glue,” which also got cut from the music video and replaced with a verse by Bun B .

Anyway, for giving us “Check On It,” I will be forever grateful for The Pink Panther, a film I will never watch. Thank you, movie . Tha nk you so much.