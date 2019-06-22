I will admit that this headline is clickbait because I wrote it before reading the article about the Corsican cat-fox, so I naturally believed it to be bred of the Devil’s work, namely cat-on-fox or fox-on-cat fucking. It’s not. But do keep reading because this is still interesting, I promise.



After a weird little wide-eared, thick-coated cat was caught in a chicken coop in 2008, scientists realized they had found the elusive ghjattu volpe, or cat-fox, a sly wildcat known only in Corsican legend up to that point. Now, researchers believe they’ve discovered a whole new species, genetically different from other European cats and also genetically badass, as the little cat’s sworn enemy is the frickin’ eagle:

“The animals live in a remote part of Corsica where there is “water and plant cover offering protection against its main predator, the golden eagle”, Carlu-Antone Cecchini, ONCFS field agent in charge of forest cats, told AFP. “The cat-fox is part of our shepherd mythology. From generation to generation, they told stories of how the forest cats would attack the udders of their ewes and goats,” Mr. Cecchini said.”

Scrappy mutant murder-cats terrorizing an island. What are you doing this weekend? Could someone get a draft of this script on my desk by Monday?